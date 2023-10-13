Rain, gusty winds continue into the weekend

A slow moving storm system will continue to impact the ABC 6 Weather First area heading into the weekend.

Rain will continue through the day Friday. The heaviest rain will occur during the morning into the mid-afternoon. Winds will also remain blustery with gusts up to 35 mph possible. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs only managing the 40s and 50s.

There will be pockets of rain around Friday night for high school football games. Winds will start to relax some with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s making for a raw night for anyone outdoors.

Any lingering showers will be light as they taper off on Saturday morning as the storm system pulls further east into the southern Great Lakes region. Clouds will be around through the majority of the day keeping temperatures cool in the 50s.

Sunday will be dry, however mainly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will start to moderate through the 50s for highs early next week before getting back to near 60° by Wednesday. We’re watching the chance for additional rain by midweek.