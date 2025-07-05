Rain exits this evening, sunshine returns Sunday, seasonable next week

Happy Saturday everyone!

It’s been a dreary one out there, with plenty of cloud cover and some light-moderate rain this morning. Temperatures have generally climbed into the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s across most of the area despite the cloud cover, with dew points in the low-mid 70F’s. Soupy!

Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will remain likely through the evening hours as a cold front tracks through the region. There are no clear boundaries these showers or thunderstorms are firing along, so chances are on the hit-or-miss side. Not everyone will see rain, and the chance for severe thunderstorms is very low.

A few landspouts were spotted toward Fairmont, MN and across Northwestern Iowa earlier today, however, conditions become less favorable for any funnel clouds or landspouts further east. Again, the chances for any form of severe weather are pretty low.

Precipitation exits the area this evening, giving way to a decreasingly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures drop through the 70F’s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60F’s by Sunday morning, with a northwest wind between 5 to 10 mph.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, with slightly lower humidity levels, and near-average high temperatures in the low 80F’s. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most, if not all, locations will remain dry. Winds will be light out of the north, between 5 to 10 mph.

As we head through early next week, the jet stream pattern becomes more uniform in nature, with upper level winds directed out of the northwest. Subtle pulses of energy are expected to ride the jet throughout the week, bringing periodic rain chances into the region.

The first “best” chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives later Monday night from the northwest. There is very little consistency in what this round could look like, but the entire Weather First area has at least a slight chance for precipitation. This is not looking like a major rainfall event, with most locations seeing 0.10″-0.25″ or so with any rain that falls.

The next best chance for precipitation holds off until Friday, as a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. This event is still a ways out, so details are murky at this time. There are, however, higher odds of this being a more widespread event, especially later in the day Friday. Something to keep an eye on for the time being.

In between these chances, there will be PLENTY of dry-time, especially Tuesday through Thursday. If any storms develop through mid-week, they will likely be more isolated in nature.

Temperatures through all of next week will be right near-average, with highs in the low-mid 80F’s Monday through Friday, and overnight lows in the low-mid 60F’s. Dew points remain relatively steady in the mid-upper 60F’s throughout the week as well, so it will be on the humid side. Winds will be light & variable throughout the week…overall, fairly typical for early July!