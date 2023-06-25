Rain Eventually Moves East

After most communities topped 1″ of rain for the weekend (with lower totals coming along Highway 14 east of Dodge Center) rain is going to become lighter heading into the work week. The center of low pressure that the rain is wrapping around will move east towards Wisconsin and Michigan heading into tomorrow. As the low moves east, so will any rain bands looking to bring consistent rainfall like we saw Saturday or any isolated downpours that we saw on Sunday.

By Monday morning, any rain that sticks around will likely be sprinkles, and will not last long. A couple more rounds of rain look plausible during the second half of the work week, but they don’t look to bring drought-busting rainfall.