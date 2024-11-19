Rain ends Tuesday with a blast of winter cold, snow the rest of the week

The storm system that brought rain to the area on Monday will continue to exit the area early Tuesday with a few lingering showers, and then it’s on to winter as cold air and some snow are likely heading through the rest of the week.

A few lingering spotty rain showers or drizzle is possible through the midmorning hours on Tuesday with clouds remaining overhead the rest of the day. A cold front will slide through with temperatures falling from the lower 50s during the morning hours into the middle 40s by late afternoon. It’ll be a breezy day with a west wind gusting up to 35 MPH at times.

Canadian cold air will continue to funnel in with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning before an additional system arrives leading to scattered snow showers on and off throughout the day. Some minor accumulations are possible with some slippery stretches on roads, bridges and overpasses not being ruled out. Also, reduced visibility is possible under any more intense snow bursts as winds are expected to be gusty up to 30 MPH at times.

The rest of the week is looking dry with plenty of clouds sticking around although some breaks with sunshine are possible at times.

Temperatures will largely be below average with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and night lows in the 20s heading into the weekend.