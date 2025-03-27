Rain ends early Thursday morning and another beautiful day is ahead, even warmer Friday
Rain has been falling over parts of southern Minnesota and north Iowa Wednesday evening and will continue into early Thursday morning. Lingering showers may last until around 8-9am, otherwise the majority of the day will remain dry and mild. Thursday will be a touch warmer than Wednesday with highs closer to 60°.
Even warmer air is on the way Friday as a warm front surges through Iowa into southern Minnesota. Highs will be nearing record territory Friday afternoon, but likely remaining just shy of current, daily record highs.