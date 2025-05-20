Rain, cooler air linger through Wednesday, then milder and drying out into the weekend

A large, slow-moving storm system will continue to keep light rain, clouds, and cool air over us through Wednesday. Showers will be a bit lighter through Wednesday but persistent, especially in southern Minnesota. Less rain will be seen in north Iowa but a few showers can be expected.

Temperatures will continue to run well below average through Wednesday with most locations staying in the 40s through the day.

Sunshine will begin to re-emerge Thursday and temperatures will get a nice bump into the upper 50s to lower 60s. There is a very slight chance of a couple, afternoon showers when temperatures are at their highest, but they’ll be few and far between.

Highs in the low to mid-60s continue into the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and overall quiet, comfortable weather. There won’t be much change until the end of next week when highs start to rise back into the lower 70s.