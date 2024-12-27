Rain continues through Friday night

Scattered showers continue to make their way across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa this morning, and will become more widespread as the day progresses.

An area of low pressure currently tracking northward across southern and central Missouri will continue to advance northward, tracking across eastern Iowa and western Wisconsin this evening and into the overnight hours.

As this low passes just to our east, it will transport copious amounts of moisture northward, along with plenty of forcing/lift for a widespread precipitation event.

Scattered showers will be around the area through a majority of the day today, but the most widespread rain will hold off until later this afternoon and evening. Models disagree on exact timing of rain arrival, but you will certainly want the umbrella on hand if you plan on heading out the door today!

Rain continues tonight and into early Saturday morning, most likely exiting the area by sunrise. A slight chance of rain lingers until mid-morning Saturday, however.

Rain totals are expected to be quite impressive for this time of year! Many locations could receive between 0.50″-0.75″ of rain, with some localized high totals near 1″ are possible. This rain will largely make up for the lack of rain/liquid precipitation across our area for the month of December, bringing us closer to average!