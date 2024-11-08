Rain, clouds this weekend after a sunny finish to the week

We can look forward to a beautifully bright, mild Friday before clouds return this weekend. Temperatures will remain above average Friday and will slip just slightly Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system will be rolling our way this weekend, bringing rain from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Amounts will remain minor, generally below a quarter inch, but there will be a good length of time with light rain falling Saturday into Sunday. With that said, it’s not going to be a washout the entire weekend.