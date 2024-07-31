Rain chances to linger through Thursday with warmth, humidity lasting into weekend

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Thursday with summertime warmth and humidity lasting through the weekend.

Wednesday will be a mostly quiet day with mainly sunny skies. It’ll be warm and humid with high temperatures expecting to climb into the upper 80s to near 90°. Dew point temperatures will be in the 70s so it will feel very muggy which will push the heat index (feels-like) into the upper 90s for most.

A potent storm system will slide through Wednesday night leading to showers and thunderstorms sometime after 8:00 PM and lasting into the overnight hours. A strong thunderstorm is possible with strong winds as the main threat.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be around on and off throughout Thursday before quiet weather returns on Friday through the weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday will dial back to near 80° before climbing back into the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday and Saturday with lower 80s and more clouds likely on Sunday.