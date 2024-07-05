Rain chances to linger into next week

The active weather pattern rolls on as it will carry over into next week leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through at least midweek.

The jet stream will split into two. The polar jet stream will push north into Canada while the subtropical jet stream will remain to the southeast.

The split flow will open the door for troughs of low pressure to dive southeast out of Canada bringing unsettled weather in the form of showers and thunderstorms to the Weather First area.

While there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms from Monday to at least Wednesday, there will be lots of dry time as most will occur during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall is not expected as the deeper moisture will stay south of the area, but there will be just enough moisture present to lead to more of a nuisance rain.

High temperatures will run below average with bouts of clouds and rain chances with highs mainly in the 70s and night lows in the 50s and 60s.

The pattern looks to change and dry out by late next week as a high pressure ridge starts to nudge in allowing temperatures to warm back to near or above average in the 80s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a probability of above average temperatures heading into middle of the month.