Rain chances Thursday and Friday

A couple of disturbances will pass through the Weather First area leading to the chance of showers as the week comes to an end.

A cold front will track from west-to-east across the area during the mid-to-late- afternoon hours on Thursday leading to the chance of showers. There may be some instability in place so a few rumbles of thunder are also possible. These showers are expected to end during the evening hours.

A low pressure trough will slide south through the area on Friday. It’ll bring in some cooler air, and combined with some daytime instability, it may be enough to pop a few isolated showers. However, the bulk of the energy is expected south into Iowa where rain chances will be higher.

Dry weather arrives through the weekend which will carry over into next week.