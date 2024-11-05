Rain chances return this weekend

Dry weather is expected for the second half of the week before another system tracks into the region this weekend leading to chances for more rain.

A surface low pressure system will develop in the southern plains and track northeast into the region on Saturday with moisture surging northward ahead of the system.

There is still uncertainty on the timing and track of the system, but rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Saturday before becoming more likely Saturday night and likely tapering off by early Sunday.

At this time, much of the area will likely see around 0.75″ or less of rainfall with this system.

Temperatures are expected to be above average with highs around the middle 50s for both Saturday and Sunday with night lows in the lower 40s.