Rain chances return next week with near average temperatures

Temperatures next week are expected to be around or slightly above average for early July. There will also be chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The upper-air flow next week will be predominately northwest. A high pressure ridge will situate itself over the southwest U.S. where the bulk of the summer heat will likely be. The ridge will amplify throughout the week as low pressure troughing develops over the northern Great Lakes region. Ripples of energy are expected to flow around the periphery of these features into the Upper Midwest bringing intermittent chances for showers and thunderstorms.

It’s tough to pinpoint the timing and location of each these waves and who may see rain and who may not at this point, but specifics will become clearer in the days ahead.

A couple of the stronger waves look to move through Tuesday and next Friday when chances for rain are highest. Daytime instability and weaker waves moving through may also lead to additional rain chances other days.

Temperatures are expected to hover around or slightly above average through the week with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and night lows in the 60s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s through the afternoons making humidity noticeable.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has the likelihood of near average temperatures from the July 9th through 13th period. The average high during this period is around 81°.