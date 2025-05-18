Rain chances return Monday through Wednesday, a cooler week ahead

Happy Sunday everyone!

Temperatures have been far warmer today, with periods of sunshine as well! Clouds are begin to increase again, however, as another storm system approaches from the west.

Upper level energy will approach the area overnight and into Monday, leading to a further increase in the cloud cover, and at least a slight chance of rain going into Monday afternoon, especially south of I-90 and west of I-35. Easterly winds will ramp up as well, ranging from 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times through Tuesday.

High temperatures will be on the downward trend the next 2 days, with highs in the upper 50F’s Monday, and in the upper 40F’s Tuesday…well below average for this time of year!

Low pressure will pass the area by to the south, but copious amounts of moisture will be brought into the region Monday night through Wednesday. This will result in a high chance for widespread rain during this period.

The best chances for heavier rain will be south of I-90, but all of the viewing area is expected to see a healthy dose of soaking rains. Most model guidance agrees that totals could easily exceed 1″ across the area, with a majority of models showing upwards of 2″, especially south of I-90!

Regardless of exact totals, which can shift between now and then, this looks to be a great chance for a much needed soaker! Most of the area is a couple inches below average for monthly precipitation, so hopefully this will help us make up the deficit!

Rain comes to an end Wednesday as forcing and moisture begin to exit the area to the east, with clouds clearing the area by Thursday. We end the workweek with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the low to mid 60F’s across the region both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures only gradually warm through next weekend, with Northern Iowa locations potentially reaching 70F again next Sunday. Precipitation chances look to remain low through next weekend as well, making for a nice stretch of weather after a rainy and cold start to the week!