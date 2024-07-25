Rain chances return Monday followed by more heat, humidity

It’s been a quiet and dry last few days across the Weather First area and that will continue through the weekend with the next chance for any rain not arriving until Monday.

A storm system will drive a cold front through the area on Monday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few are possible during the morning hours with more potentially firing up during the afternoon and evening. It all depends on how the morning round plays out with what may happen later in the day. Details will be ironed out in the coming days.

Behind the system, a warm front will lift north through the area with warm air and humidity surging in allowing temperatures to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s through the middle of the week.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s resulting in heat indices (feels-like) in the low-to-mid 90s especially on Wednesday.

Another system may bring rain back to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday, but there are uncertainties in the track of that system.

Temperatures are expected to generally remain in the mid-80s the rest of the week with some humidity.