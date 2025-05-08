Rain chances return late next week with warmer than average temperatures lingering

The quiet stretch of weather we’re on has to come to an end at some point and that will likely happen by late next week as the persistent quiet pattern begins to break down.

A high pressure upper-level ridge which will pass overhead through the weekend into early next week bringing summertime air to the region, will push to the northeast into Canada as a low pressure trough arrives heading into the middle-to-late portions of the week.

Temperatures through the middle of the week will be more typical of late June as highs are expected to be around or in the lower 80s from Monday through Wednesday along with an increase in humidity as moisture pools into the area.

The trough will bring clouds and rain and possibly thunderstorm chances to the area, but given that it’s around one week away, there is still uncertainty on the track of the trough and overall timing of any rain chances.

Behind the system, temperatures will cool down, but still remain above average in the 70s with possibly additional rain chances over the weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook for the period of May 13th through 17th, has a high likelihood of above average rainfall across the northern part of the country extending further east.