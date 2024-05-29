Rain chances return for Friday, linger through weekend

Quiet weather is expected to last through Thursday with rain chances returning on Friday before lingering through the upcoming weekend.

High pressure overhead will keep the weather quiet and sunny through Thursday. The high will pivot east on Friday as a frontal system approaches from the west. There is still some uncertainty on when rain may move into the Weather First area as the high pressure nearby will continue to bring in dry air. It may start as early as Friday morning or as late as Friday afternoon and evening. Nonetheless, the front will slide through ending any rain by Saturday morning.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday afternoon and evening as the frontal boundary will be close by.

Another system will arrive on Sunday as the front lifts back north as a warm front. Some heavier downpours are possible near the vicinity of the front which is still uncertain.

A cold front will pass through heading into Monday with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to be near or above average with highs near 70° on Friday with highs steadily climbing into the upper 70s by Sunday and low 80s heading into next week.