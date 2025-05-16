Rain chances return early next week

The weekend ahead is expected to be quiet before another storm system arrives to start next week bringing rain chances back to the Weather First area with the potential of heavy rainfall.

An upper-level trough will approach from the west on Monday leading to southerly flow pulling moisture into the region. A few showers and possible thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday night.

The trough is expected to move across the Midwest on Tuesday with rain becoming more likely. This system is expected to slowly pinwheel across the region with bits of energy and moisture rotating around it leading to periods of showers through Tuesday night before wrapping up by early Wednesday as the system pulls southeast of the area.

It’s too soon to nail down specifics on rain amounts as any change in storm track could change any expected totals, but it’s possible much of the area picks up around 1.00″ or more. Details will become clearer in the days ahead.