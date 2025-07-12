Rain chances return by midweek

Dry weather is expected into early next week with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday through Wednesday.

Moisture is expected to surge northward behind an advancing warm front that will increase the humidity heading into Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and evening, but may hold off until overnight into Wednesday morning as a wave of energy moves from the Central Plains into the region.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Wednesday into Wednesday night. A secondary wave will slide a cold front through ending any rain sometime on Wednesday night. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing of the front and if there will be a severe weather threat.

The heaviest rains are expected to layout across portions of Central and Northern Minnesota where the bulk of the energy will likely reside with much of the Weather First area likely seeing around 0.25″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts if and where thunderstorms develop and track. These amounts may fluctuate with any change in the storm track. Specific details will become clearer in the days ahead.

Dry weather will return on Thursday and Friday as a high pressure system moves overhead.