Rain chances remain tenuous at best

Seasonably warm and unusually quiet summer weather is going to continue through the majority of this week and through the weekend ahead. Our daytime highs have been at or slightly above average, reaching 80 or slightly above, and that trend is going to last into and through the weekend as well. Rain chances remain slim, and when we do have a chance at showers, it’s not going to be an area-wide soaking. Speaking of…

There are a couple opportunities for a few, hit-and-miss showers or thunderstorms this week. Wednesday night and Thursday night are our two best chances. Considering the nature of these showers and storms, not all of us are going to get rain at those times.