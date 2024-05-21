Rain chances possible to end the week

There will be a brief break between rain chances this week with more set to arrive by the weekend as another storm system moves through the area.

The storm that will impact the area on Tuesday will lift north out of Minnesota on Wednesday. Some wraparound moisture and instability from daytime heating may pop a few light showers or sprinkles during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be dry with a storm system arriving by around daybreak on Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms likely with some possible throughout the day. There is still some uncertainty on the track and strength of the system, but as of now, severe weather is not expected.

Another storm system tracking through the region on Memorial Day Monday may bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms, but that is still several days away with changes to the forecast likely in the coming days.

Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs close to average in the upper 60s with highs rebounding slightly above average in the low-to-mid 70s heading into next week.