Rain chances look to hold off until weekend

The weather pattern will be a quiet one this week with rain chances holding off until the upcoming weekend.

A tropical cyclone looks to form in the Gulf of Mexico and may become a hurricane with a target landfall later this week along the Florida panhandle.

It remains to be seen how the system will evolve, but the remnants look to rotate around a cutoff low pressure system that will meander across the lower Mississippi River Valley later this week.

The system may sneak rain into the area on Sunday heading into next week, but again, there is a lot of uncertainty on how this system will come together which isn’t unheard of given it’s several days out.

Details will be ironed out as it gets closer.