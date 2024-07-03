Rain chances continue through weekend into next week

An active weather pattern will continue through the holiday weekend into next week with more rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

A storm system will move into the area on Saturday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms especially later in the day, but more likely Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on and off through the day on Sunday.

Additional systems will track into the area Monday and Tuesday leading to more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. There will be lots of dry time in between.

It’s still too early to determine if there will be a severe weather threat with each system. Those details will get ironed out as it gets closer.

High temperatures from Saturday to Tuesday will generally be in the 70s with night lows in the 50s and 60s.