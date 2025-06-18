Rain chances continue through Friday with surge of summer heat, humidity this weekend

There will be occasional chances for rain and thunderstorms through the end of the week before summer heat and humidity overspread the area heading through the upcoming weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday. Nothing severe is expected, but brief heavy downpours can’t be ruled out where any thunderstorms develop. Temperatures are expected to push into the upper 70s to 80° by afternoon.

Thursday is shaping up to be dry with plentiful sunshine before a system passes through Thursday night into Friday morning bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 80s on Thursday and near the upper 80s on Friday.

A mid-summer surge of heat and humidity is due to arrive this weekend pushing any rain chances north of the area. There will be plentiful sunshine as high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s on both Saturday and Sunday along with dew point temperatures in the lower 70s making it feel very muggy. The combination of the two will result in heat indices (feels-like) between 100° and 105°. Night lows will be muggy in the middle 70s.

The pattern will break down heading into next week as temperatures cool off into the 80s on Monday and 70s the rest of the week. Also, an active pattern returns as there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.