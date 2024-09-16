Rain chances arrive Thursday night

The next chance of rain across the Weather First area will come Thursday night as a frontal system slides through the area.

Gulf of Mexico moisture will surge northward and be in place as a cold front passes through leading to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

While a few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday evening, the bulk of any rain is expected to come late Thursday night into early Friday.

Rain amounts are expected to generally be near or below 0.25″, however amounts could be higher where any heavier downpours occur which will be tied to where any thunderstorms develop and track.

The severe weather threat is low.

Rain is expected to be out of the area by Friday morning.

The front will push the high heat and humidity south of the area.