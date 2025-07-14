Rain chances arrive midweek

The middle of the week will turn more active as showers and a few thunderstorms will become likely along with a low-end severe threat.

Moisture will increase by midweek due to southerly flow adding humidity to the air, but also helping provide fuel for showers and thunderstorms.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry before a cold front triggers showers and thunderstorms in Central Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon and early evening. As the front slowly slides south, some of these showers and thunderstorms may sneak in from the north late Tuesday night. It’s possible the front gets hung up further north leaving the area dry until Wednesday morning as a passing wave of energy and surface low pressure will bring the higher chance of rain as it pivots through.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon before another passing wave brings more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the cold front slides through from north-to-south.

There is a low-end threat of a severe or strong thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the area in a Level 1 (of 5) risk on Tuesday night and the entire Weather First area in Level 1 risk on Wednesday. If any stronger thunderstorms develop, wind and hail would be the main threat.

Dry weather is expected for most of Thursday and Friday.