Rain chances arrive late week as summertime warmth rolls on

The summertime pattern rolls on with warm weather expected to continue to the rest of the week.

High temperatures will be near the middle-to-upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll be breezy both days along with a bit of humidity.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday as a system and cold front approaches. A few strong thunderstorms may be possible on Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado are all possible. Temperatures will continue to run warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Warm weather will carry over into Friday with highs back in the lower 80s before a pattern change to more seasonal weather arrives over the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

The change will come with the chance for showers over the weekend, but at this point a lot of uncertainty exists on timing and how those systems will evolve. Details to be ironed out as it gets closer.