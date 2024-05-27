Rain chances around for the upcoming weekend

Multiple systems will cross the region this weekend leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The first system will pass through on Friday driving a cold front through the area leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather at this time is not expected.

Another system is expected to slide through on Saturday leading to an additional chance for showers and thunderstorms.

A warm front will lift north towards the area on Sunday as Gulf of Mexico moisture surges northward and overrides the front as more energy moves through the area leading to showers and thunderstorms. There is the potential of heavy rainfall in or close to the area. These uncertainties will get resolved as it gets closer.

Temperatures will be hovering near or a bit below average through the weekend.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will generally be in the mid-60s with 70s returning through the weekend.