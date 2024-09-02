Rain chance late week followed by fall-like cooldown

Quiet and seasonably mild weather is expected through the middle of the week before a sharp cold front brings the chance of rain on Thursday followed by a big fall-like cooldown heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will inch up from the middle 70s on Tuesday to the upper 70s to near 80° on Wednesday.

A sharp cold front will pass through sometime on Thursday leading to the chance of a showers and isolated thunderstorms. Moisture won’t be awfully high so amounts should be fairly light.

Behind the front, sharply cooler air from Canada will surge south into the region leading to a taste of fall with temperatures closer to feeling like early October than September.

High temperatures on Friday through Sunday are expected to remain in the 60s with night lows expecting to be in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The cooler than average temperatures are expected to last into next week as the Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high probability of below average temperatures in the September 7th through 11th period.