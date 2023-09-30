Rain brings cooler weather behind it
We are on track for showers to move through Wednesday morning. A cold front will pass behind the rain. While the timing of the showers and the rain-cooled air from the showers will keep us cool during the morning, the cold front behind all the rain will officially end any chance of us warming back to where we have been this weekend. It is too early to tell any exact rainfall totals, but we will still be in a drought by the time they are out of the area Wednesday afternoon.