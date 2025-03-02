Rain becomes likely Monday night into Tuesday

Rain chances will increase Monday night as a powerful storm system approaches the area from the southwest, overspreading the area with rain by Tuesday evening.

A warm front will approach the area on Monday, bringing warmer, and more moisture rich, air north with it. The warm front will pass overhead Tuesday morning, with scattered shower activity likely along the front.

Behind the warm front, southerly winds will continue to pull moisture northward ahead of an amplifying storm system sweeping across the Rocky Mountains and into the Great Plains Monday night into Tuesday. This will set the stage for a widespread precipitation event across the area, especially Tuesday late afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, scattered shower activity will be around southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but not everyone will see rain, and it won’t last all morning. As the afternoon progresses, however, a deepening area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. This will increase forcing across the area, helping to promote vertical motions, and the development of a larger precipitation shield.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40F’s, plenty warm for precipitation to stay in the form of rain. Rain will remain likely through the evening hours, before a transition to snow is expected later in the night.

This system has the potential to bring some significant rainfall to the area from Monday night through early Wednesday morning. There is solid evidence for most locations to see near 1″ of rain during this time frame, which is nearly half of our typical March monthly rainfall!

In short, you’ll want to have an umbrella on-hand when you head out the door on Tuesday, as our first experience of spring rains arrive!