Rain arrives to kick off the weekend

A storm system will approach the area leading to some rain developing late Friday night into Saturday.

A low pressure system developing in the southwest U.S. will track northeast toward the area while another will track from the Canadian prairies southeast through the northern plains. These two will interact with each other leading to rain developing late Friday night.

It’s possible some snowflakes may mix in early Saturday morning as the system taps into some colder air, but most of the precipitation that falls is expected to be rain.

Rain amounts near 0.25″ are possible for most areas with higher amounts up to 0.50″ possible near and west of I-35.

Any rain will wind down throughout Saturday afternoon.