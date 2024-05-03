Rain arrives on Saturday with multiple chances next week

The week will end quietly; however, the next weather maker is on the doorstep with rain arriving to start the weekend along with multiple chances for more rain next week.

Friday will be a quiet, sunny and warm day after some morning fog lifts. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will slide through the area late Friday night into Saturday morning leading to rain developing sometime after 3:00 AM. Rain is expected to linger through Saturday morning and should be out of the area by around 11:00 AM.

Dry and seasonal weather returns for Sunday with a warm-up into the 70s on Monday.

Multiple weather systems will pass through the area from Tuesday through Friday leading to daily chances for rain and some thunderstorms. There will be a lot of dry time in-between. Details of the timing of those rain chances will become clearer in the days ahead.