Rain arrives Friday night to kick off the weekend

December has been largely a dry month with measurable precipitation falling on two days throughout the first half of the month.

The Rochester International Airport (RST) has registered just 0.02″ of precipitation through December 14, making it the second driest December on record so far. However, the rain gauge will get a little wet this weekend.

A storm system over the southern plains will move northeast drawing in moisture while another system will approach from the north. The two will merge leading to widespread rain developing Friday night and becoming steadier overnight into Saturday. A mix of snow is possible further west of I-35, however a mainly rain event is expected with warm temperatures in place.

Rain will wind down by lunch time on Saturday, however some pockets of light drizzle may carry on into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near or in the low 40s.

Overall, rain amounts will be fairly light with much of the area receiving 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Sunday will be dry under a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.