Rain arrives Friday, lasting through the weekend

Quiet and mild weather is expected on Thursday before multiple storm systems arrive through the weekend bringing occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

The first round of rain arrives early Friday morning around or shortly after daybreak. A rumble or two of thunder is also possible along with some heavier downpours. Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon continuing through Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday will be dry with a second storm system arriving late Saturday night with showers and thunderstorms along with heavy downpours continuing on and off throughout Sunday and Sunday night.

Heavy rainfall of 1-3″ is likely area wide with the higher amounts likely confined to Iowa.

Temperatures will be cool in the 50s on Friday with clouds and rain around before jumping to near 70° on Saturday before falling back into the 60s on Sunday.