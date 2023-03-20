Rain and Snow Coming

We may be in Spring, but that doesn’t mean the snow is over yet. Luckily for those tired of it, we are only looking at minor impacts.

We have two rounds of precipitation. The first is primarily (if not all) rain with under a quarter of an inch across all communities.

The second round projects to be more snow with a rain/snow mix in northeast Iowa. Snowfall totals are expected to fall well short of an inch, with accumulations only possible on elevated surfaces due to how warm we will be leading up to the snow.

Travel impacts will be fairly minor with any remaining ice melting from the warmer temperatures.