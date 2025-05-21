Rain and cool air hold tight through Wednesday, but more sunshine is just ahead

An area of low pressure will continue to hold tight across the upper Midwest through Wednesday, bringing more rain and keeping temperatures well below average.

Additional rainfall of 0.50″-1.50″ is possible from Tuesday night through Wednesday night before showers taper off by sunrise Thursday. Following that, we’re in for more sunshine and moderating temperatures.

Overall quiet weather with more sunshine and slightly more seasonable temperatures will continue through Memorial Day weekend.

A few showers can’t be ruled out in north Iowa late Friday, but most of that rain should stay to our south.