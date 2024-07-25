Quiet with warming temperatures, higher humidity into the weekend

High pressure overhead will lead to quiet weather the rest of the week with warming temperatures and higher humidity.

There will be plenty of sunshine over the next several days with some clouds at times.

High temperatures on Thursday will be near 80° with low-to-mid 80s likely on Friday through Sunday.

The humidity will start to gradually inch up each day with dew point temperature returning into the 60s.

The next chance for rain will come on Monday as a frontal system passes through. Beyond that, temperatures will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s through the middle of the week with dew points likely in the 60s and 70s leading to heat indices in the 90s.