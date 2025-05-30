Quiet weekend with summer warmth and hazy skies, rain chances return early next week

The weekend is looking quiet with summer-like warmth along with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The next storm system is likely early next week when rain chances return.

Hazy skies are expected mainly on Friday and Saturday due to wildfire smoke drifting south out of Canada. Most of the smoke is expected to stay elevated, however at times could make its way to the surface. The smoke should begin to clear out Sunday into Monday as the upper airflow turns more to the southwest than the north.

Temperatures are expected to be near or in the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday with middle 80s likely on Sunday and into Monday.

The humidity will start to slowly inch upward heading into next week as moisture arrives ahead of the next system will looks to bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the area from late Monday night into Tuesday night. The severe threat is low at this time, but much of the area could see a good soaking rain of around 1.00″ or more.

Temperatures will cool off to near seasonal levels with highs around the lower-to-middle- 70s the rest of the week.