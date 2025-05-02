Quiet weekend ahead with sunshine, warmer temperatures

Temperatures will gradually warm back to above average levels for early May after a cool end to the week.

High pressure is expected to build into the region as the weekend begins. The area of low pressure that will bring clouds and cool temperatures to end the week, will get cutoff from the main jet stream and hover around the Ohio Valley region. This pattern will keep precipitation out of the area and allow warmer air to nudge in.

Saturday will start chilly with temperatures around the middle 30s, but with sunshine expected through the day, afternoon highs will reach the lower-to-middle- 60s and closer to average. The wind will be light around 5-10 mph.

The sky will remain mainly clear Saturday night with temperatures falling to near 40° by Sunday morning.

Sunshine remains overhead on Sunday with warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s by afternoon. The wind will also remain light out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.

Warmer, quiet weather rolls on into next week!