Quiet weekend ahead, turning warmer

After multiple days of active weather across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, we finally catch a break this weekend!

Saturday is going to start of on the COLD side, with morning low temperatures in the single digits, to close to 0F. Wind chills will be near the actual air temperature thanks to nearly calm winds. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will warm to around 20F for most of the area. Winds will pick up slightly out of the southeastern during the afternoon, but remain rather light.

We’ll start with some sunshine Saturday morning, which will certainly be a welcome sight after several days of cloud cover. However, clouds will increase during the afternoon hours from the northwest. No snow or anything like that, just a deck of thicker clouds as a decaying Alberta Clipper tracks across the Dakota’s.

Even though the clipper system will not bring precipitation to our area, it will still have a noticeable impact on our weather for Sunday. Southeast winds ahead of the system will ramp up Saturday night through Sunday morning, gusting up to 25 mph at times by Sunday afternoon.

These southeasterly winds will transport warmer air into our area for Sunday, resulting in high temperatures climbing into the low 30F’s!

We’ll have a fair deal of sunshine on Sunday as well, adding to the overall pleasantness of the day as a whole, making for a beautiful late December day! Enjoy any sunshine we manage to get this weekend, because the remainder of the extended forecast has a lot of cloud cover in it!