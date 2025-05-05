Quiet week ahead with sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity

The week ahead is looking fairly quiet with plenty of sunshine most days along with warm, above average temperatures and low humidity.

Monday will be a warm day with plenty of sunshine although there may be a few afternoon high clouds that sneak in from a storm system over the Ohio Valley region. Temperatures will be warm with highs near or in the lower 70s.

It’ll be warmer on Tuesday with high temperatures pushing into the upper 70s along with plentiful sunshine and a light wind.

A cold front will slide through during the Wednesday afternoon hours from north-to-south bringing in more clouds, but warm temperatures will continue with highs in the middle 70s. The front may pop a few light spotty showers near and south of the state line into mostly North Iowa.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday, despite the sunshine, as highs push into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The warm, quiet weather continues through the weekend with high temperatures mainly in the middle 70s and cool night lows in the 50s.