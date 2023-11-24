Quiet week ahead with moderating temperatures

The new week will get off to a cold start, however temperatures will moderate back to near average and eventually above heading into the following weekend.

Cold, Canadian air will once again find us on Monday with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures will moderate into the 30s throughout the week before eventually climbing to near or in the low 40s by next weekend.

The week is also looking generally quiet with no major storms expected.