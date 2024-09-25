Quiet weather with warming trend into weekend

The weather pattern will remain quiet for the foreseeable future with temperatures expecting to warm well above average through the upcoming weekend.

Sunshine will rule the sky on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures expecting to climb into the mid-to-upper 70s. Humidity will be low and the wind will be light.

The remnants of tropical system Helene will spread some high-level clouds into the area on Friday, but we’ll still have a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures near 80°.

The tropical system remnants have trended further away from the Weather First area so dry weather is expected over the weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and night lows in the 50s.

The mild weather carries over into Monday with highs again in the upper 70s before a cold front slides through dropping temperatures below average through the middle of the week with highs expecting to be near the middle 60s.

Storm systems look to evade the area with dry weather expected through at least the middle of next week.