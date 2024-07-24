Quiet weather with warming temperatures into the weekend

High pressure settling into the Upper Midwest will lead to quiet weather the rest of the week with gradually warming temperatures.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning across north Iowa. Also, some patchy areas of fog will be around the entire area before lifting out with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may lead to some hazy skies at times the rest of the week, but most of it is expected to stay elevated and not reach the surface.

The high pressure will slowly shift east the rest of the week into the weekend with winds switching to the south allowing warmer air to build into the Weather First area. As a result, high temperatures will gradually warm into the low-to-mid 80s through the weekend with some upper 80s likely through the middle of next week. Humidity will also be on the rise.

The next chance for any measurable rain looks to come on Monday.