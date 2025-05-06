Quiet weather with warmer than average temperatures rolls on in the days ahead

The quiet weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future along with warmer than average temperatures for early May.

High pressure will remain overhead on Tuesday leading to another day of plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer than Monday as afternoon highs push into the upper 70s to near 80°.

A weak cool front will pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing cooler, but still warm air through the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday will hover around or in the lower 70s with upper 60s-to-lower 70s likely on Thursday.

High pressure will reinforce itself over the area heading into the weekend with temperatures pushing back into the middle-to-upper 70s from Friday through Sunday. Night lows will be in the 50s.

Despite the warmth, it’ll remain fairly comfortable as humidity levels will be low. Also, other than a light breeze, most days the wind will be a nonfactor.

If that isn’t warm enough, there are signs early next week that high temperatures will push to near or in the lower 80s.

Rain chances are looking few and far between over the next seven to ten days.