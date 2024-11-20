Quiet weather with cold, below average temperatures lingering into the weekend

The calendar may still say it’s fall, but it’ll feel more like winter heading into the upcoming weekend.

The upper-air pattern will be predominately out of the northwest with chilly Canadian air settling into the region leading to the cold weather that is expected.

Temperatures are forecast to be around the upper 30s for highs from Thursday to Saturday with night lows in the 20s.

The northwest upper-air flow will briefly change to the west-southwest on Sunday allowing more mild air to arrive leading to a temperature bump into the low-to-mid 40s for highs.

A cold front will slide through late Sunday with precipitation expecting to stay to the north, but temperatures will once again cool off into the low-to-mid 30s for highs heading into next week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook for the local area has the likelihood of below-average temperatures in the November 27 through December 3 period.