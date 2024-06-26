Quiet weather Wednesday for Rochesterfest, Honkers baseball

Rain showers will come to an end by midmorning with the rest of the day looking quiet which is great for events going on like Rochesterfest and Rochester Honkers baseball.

Rochesterfest will continue on Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Soldier’s Field Park in Rochester. It’s Family Fund Day embracing all ages with several activities planned through the day. Vendors will also be open all day long.

The ABC 6 Weather Lab will have a live performance at 7:00 PM.

The Rochester Honkers are also back in action at Mayo Field with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

The Honkers welcome the Waterloo Bucks to town. The Honkers are looking for revenge as the Bucks defeated the Honkers, 9-1, in Waterloo on Tuesday night.

The weather should be ideal with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s. Humidity may be a bit noticeable, but a lot lower than previous days.