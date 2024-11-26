Quiet weather, turning bitterly cold for Thanksgiving into the weekend

The rest of the week is looking quiet which is good for holiday travelers, but bitterly cold Arctic air will find its way into the region with temperatures expecting to be well below-average.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 30s.

A clipper system will track into north-central Minnesota on Wednesday leading to some light snow showers or flurries, but the majority of that system is expected to stay north. Otherwise, it’ll be a partly sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Behind the clipper system, much colder air will settle into the area with high temperatures on Thanksgiving Day expected to be in the middle 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. A breezy northwest wind will lead to wind chills in the teens throughout the day.

Colder air will grip the area on Black Friday into the weekend with high temperatures in the upper teens and night lows in the single digits. It’ll be a brisk period with an at times gusty northwest wind leading to wind chills in the single digits above-zero throughout the day and single digits below-zero at night.

Temperatures will start to inch up heading into next week with highs returning to the mid-to-upper 20s.