Quiet weather this week with up-and-down temperature swings

The quiet weather pattern that has been in place for several days will continue this week along with some up-and-down temperature swings, which is typical of early fall.

A cold front passing through late Monday will allow cooler, fall-like, Canadian air to settle into the region with Tuesday temperatures several degrees cooler as highs are expected to be around the middle 60s.

A southerly breeze will kick in on Wednesday with warmer air moving in which will propel temperatures into the middle-to-upper 70s for highs.

A series of fronts passing through will keep temperatures on the up-and-down through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s which is still near-to-above average for early October. Night lows are expected to remain cool in the 40s and 50s.

Despite the passing fronts, moisture doesn’t look impressive especially with a lot of dry air in place, so expect a dry forecast through the weekend into next week with just some clouds here and there.